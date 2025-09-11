AQR Capital Management LLC Has $9.10 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 539,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 141,834 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $9,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 73.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 1.7%

HR opened at $18.37 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.83 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.610 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -83.48%.

Insider Activity at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,542. The trade was a 11.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.46 per share, for a total transaction of $164,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 75,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,059.20. The trade was a 15.26% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.