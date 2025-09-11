AQR Capital Management LLC Has $9.25 Million Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 91,935 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $9,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,228,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 1.3%

DGX stock opened at $180.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.60. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $185.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 9.01%.Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.630-9.830 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 38.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, August 25th. Baird R W downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 target price on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Insider Activity

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 8,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total transaction of $1,384,230.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,484. The trade was a 43.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 5,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $968,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,325. The trade was a 22.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,496 shares of company stock valued at $4,278,787. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

