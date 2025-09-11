AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Banco Bradesco SA $BBD

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,048,938 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,178,928 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $11,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bradesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.40.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.76. Banco Bradesco SA has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $3.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.0035 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.57%.

About Banco Bradesco

(Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.