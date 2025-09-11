AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $10,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 3.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Quanta Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 15.6% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Up 4.4%

NYSE PWR opened at $389.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $387.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.65. The company has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.08 and a 52 week high of $424.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Capmk cut Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Daiwa America downgraded Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (up previously from $360.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $355.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $305.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.18.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

