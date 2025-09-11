AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in United Microelectronics Corporation $UMC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,435,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452,788 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of United Microelectronics worth $10,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 7.5% during the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canopy Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 26,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

United Microelectronics Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE UMC opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. United Microelectronics Corporation has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $8.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.06.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 16.71%.The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Microelectronics Corporation will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.