AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 24,063 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. $MORN

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 183.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,063 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $10,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 5,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter worth $73,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar Stock Performance

MORN stock opened at $251.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.45. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.56 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.19. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 17.22%.The business had revenue of $605.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.84 million.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $1,747,658.25. Following the sale, the chairman owned 9,312,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,390,703.40. This trade represents a 0.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 85,500 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,957 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morningstar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Morningstar

About Morningstar

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.