AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 65,827 Shares of Primoris Services Co. $PRIM

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,019 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,827 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Primoris Services worth $9,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 227.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 425,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,401,000 after purchasing an additional 295,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decade Renewable Partners LP bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth $1,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $117.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 1.42. Primoris Services Co. has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $120.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.35 and its 200 day moving average is $79.21.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.68%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Primoris Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.26%.

A number of analysts have commented on PRIM shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.70.

In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $2,280,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,380,856.81. The trade was a 19.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

