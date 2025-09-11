AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,651 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $84.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.91 and its 200 day moving average is $81.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $84.38.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

