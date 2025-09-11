AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. $UDR

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 82,157 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust were worth $9,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 3,079.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Dominion Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in United Dominion Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 2,553.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $47.50 to $44.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.73.

United Dominion Realty Trust stock opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.16. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 100.36, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88. United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.64 million. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 7.81%.The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. United Dominion Realty Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.490-2.550 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

