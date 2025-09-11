AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 121,680 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,205 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 121,680 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $10,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COO. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 1,071.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 147.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 893 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brian G. Andrews purchased 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,162.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 22,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,504.88. This represents a 7.38% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Albert G. White III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.39 per share, with a total value of $683,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 226,151 shares in the company, valued at $15,466,466.89. The trade was a 4.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 15,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,566. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COO opened at $67.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.12. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $112.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.31.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.64.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

