AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 176,977 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. $OCFC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,501 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 176,977 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.99% of OceanFirst Financial worth $9,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OCFC. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at $13,160,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,226.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 464,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 429,259 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,026,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,454,000 after acquiring an additional 262,259 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,326,378 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,562,000 after acquiring an additional 117,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,837 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 88,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average of $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.07. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $21.87.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $99.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.26 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 5.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

