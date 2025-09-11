AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 19,687 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,874 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,687 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $8,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1,264.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO David A. Dykstra sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $1,965,321.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 182,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,965,818.24. This represents a 7.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer bought 3,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.35 per share, with a total value of $103,265.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 3,919 shares in the company, valued at $103,265.65. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $137.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $89.10 and a fifty-two week high of $142.04.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $670.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.43 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.31.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

