AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 2,477 Shares of Brink’s Company (The) $BCO

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Brink’s worth $9,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Brink’s by 1,450.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 16.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Brink’s by 102.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Brink’s Price Performance

Brink’s stock opened at $114.25 on Thursday. Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $115.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.48.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 86.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 28th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 28th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arthelbert Louis Parker sold 540 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,345. This trade represents a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $2,380,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,434,023.60. This represents a 49.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,513 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

