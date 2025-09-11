AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 3,425 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of FactSet Research Systems worth $11,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,432,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $405.00 to $355.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $394.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $431.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.39, for a total transaction of $1,320,315.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,650.79. This represents a 39.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 7,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.84, for a total value of $3,398,665.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,702,711.68. The trade was a 24.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,031 shares of company stock worth $5,825,481 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $362.21 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.82 and a 12-month high of $499.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $400.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $425.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $585.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.800-17.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.