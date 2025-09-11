AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 46,690 Shares of REV Group, Inc. $REVG

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 343,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,690 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in REV Group were worth $10,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,894,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,869,000 after acquiring an additional 163,026 shares during the last quarter. High Ground Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,288,000. Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,796,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of REV Group by 345.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 643,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,346,000 after buying an additional 499,328 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of REV Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 489,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,463,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period.

REV Group Trading Up 0.9%

REVG opened at $62.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.15. REV Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $63.78.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $644.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.24 million. REV Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. REV Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on REVG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of REV Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of REV Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REV Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

