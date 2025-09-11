AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 4,710 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $9,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 78.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.84, for a total transaction of $1,043,445.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 102,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,108,808.12. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.92, for a total transaction of $36,798.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,559.60. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,016 shares of company stock worth $4,271,543 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM opened at $146.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.03. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.13 and a twelve month high of $163.30. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.11%.The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $164.00 price target (down previously from $167.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $164.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on YUM

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.