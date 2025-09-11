AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 530,295 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc $IRDM

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 56.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 530,295 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $11,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRDM. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRDM. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Friday, July 25th. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Iridium Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Iridium Communications from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Iridium Communications Stock Down 6.4%

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $17.96 on Thursday. Iridium Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.73 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 13.20%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

