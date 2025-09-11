AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 54,208 Shares of FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 260,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,208 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $10,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 226.9% during the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 143.6% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $43.23 on Thursday. FirstEnergy Corporation has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down from $47.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of FirstEnergy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

Get Our Latest Report on FirstEnergy

About FirstEnergy

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.