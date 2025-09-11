AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 58,172 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 970,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,172 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $9,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NU. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NU by 11.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its position in NU by 653.4% in the 1st quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 89,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 77,484 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in NU by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 8,032,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,495,000 after purchasing an additional 284,776 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter worth $14,080,000. Finally, Advent International L.P. raised its stake in shares of NU by 8.0% in the first quarter. Advent International L.P. now owns 15,049,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NU opened at $15.50 on Thursday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. NU had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 17.90%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NU. UBS Group increased their price objective on NU from $14.30 to $15.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NU from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of NU from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

