AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 618,661 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation $VAC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 80.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618,661 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $9,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 136.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 100.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth $112,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $101.00 price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $76.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.03 and a 200-day moving average of $69.71. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a 1 year low of $49.22 and a 1 year high of $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.24. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.10%.The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-7.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christian Asmar acquired 412,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.61 per share, with a total value of $27,885,676.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,708,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,727,155.13. This represents a 12.51% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

