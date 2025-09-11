AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 77,991 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,739 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 77,991 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $8,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 624 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 6,306 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 402,750 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $38,523,000 after purchasing an additional 27,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 36,274 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 1.8%

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $76.75 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.51 and a one year high of $106.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.25 and a 200 day moving average of $78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 10.40%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.620-1.660 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AKAM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised Akamai Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Akamai Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Akamai Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 27,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,070. This represents a 9.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $303,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,945.36. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $922,740. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.