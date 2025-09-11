Arcellx, Inc. $ACLX Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arcellx were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcellx by 104.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Arcellx by 12.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arcellx by 47.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACLX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Arcellx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Arcellx from $93.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.31.

NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $72.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.13. Arcellx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.86 and a 52 week high of $107.37. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 0.28.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.09. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 43.04% and a negative net margin of 329.93%.The company had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

