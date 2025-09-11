Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM Shares Bought by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,857 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 5.4% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 43.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.8% during the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 33,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $61.38 on Thursday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a twelve month low of $40.98 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.33%.The company had revenue of $21.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is currently 89.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

