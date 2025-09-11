Arcus Biosciences, Inc. $RCUS Holdings Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 3,321.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.83. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $18.98.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.03. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.96% and a negative net margin of 109.56%.The firm had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 310.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on RCUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

