Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. $ARQT Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARQT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 617.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,753,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,136 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,918,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,310,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,181,000 after buying an additional 1,162,690 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,759,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,399,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,790,000 after buying an additional 677,627 shares during the last quarter.

ARQT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

In other news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 36,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $583,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 161,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,541.44. This trade represents a 18.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $156,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 100,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,221.84. This represents a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,771 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,513 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARQT opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.93. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $18.15.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.70 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.62% and a negative net margin of 35.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

