Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Ardent Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ardent Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ardent Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Ardent Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Ardent Health in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Ardent Health Stock Down 3.1%

ARDT opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.13. Ardent Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average is $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.30.

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Ardent Health had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Ardent Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.730-2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardent Health will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ardent Health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ardent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Ardent Health by 990.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Ardent Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Ardent Health by 1,251.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Ardent Health by 1,519.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter.

Ardent Health Company Profile

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

