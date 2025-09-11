Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation $ACRE Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,014 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 18.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $4.86 on Thursday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56. The company has a market cap of $267.13 million, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.4%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently -176.47%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACRE. Zacks Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $4.80 to $4.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.31.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

