Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) Receives $182.73 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.7333.

ARES has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra Research upgraded Ares Management to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 136,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $24,946,933.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 311,728 shares in the company, valued at $56,965,174.72. This trade represents a 30.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 196,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $35,078,061.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 1,424,538 shares in the company, valued at $254,693,149.02. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,461,163 shares of company stock worth $441,459,002 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter worth $31,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 125.6% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARES opened at $178.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.44. The stock has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a PE ratio of 103.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $110.63 and a fifty-two week high of $200.49.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Management will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 258.96%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

