Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF) Trading Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (OTC:ASCUF – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 38,199 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 35,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arizona Sonoran Copper in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Arizona Sonoran Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Arizona Sonoran Copper alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ASCUF

Arizona Sonoran Copper Stock Performance

About Arizona Sonoran Copper

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59.

(Get Free Report)

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and production of base metal properties. It primarily explores for copper. The company’s principal asset is the 100% owned Cactus Mine Project located in Casa Grande, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Elim Mining Incorporated and changed its name to Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc in July 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Sonoran Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Sonoran Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.