ARK Innovation ETF $ARKK Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Shares of ARKK opened at $75.56 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $79.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.39.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

