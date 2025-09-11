Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Cut to “Hold” at D Boral Capital

D Boral Capital lowered shares of Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARTL. Wall Street Zen cut Artelo Biosciences to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artelo Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Artelo Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences Stock Performance

ARTL stock opened at $4.83 on Monday. Artelo Biosciences has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($5.48). Equities research analysts predict that Artelo Biosciences will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.