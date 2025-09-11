AstraZeneca (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Shares Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $160.14 and last traded at $160.14. Approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.54.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.76.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

