Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.64.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AYA. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.75 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$20.00 target price on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 19th.
Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$15.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.25 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.05. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52-week low of C$8.52 and a 52-week high of C$19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 3.28.
Aya Gold & Silver Inc is engaged in acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties. The company and its subsidiaries are at the development stage for its Zgounder project and exploration and evaluation stage for projects in Morocco. Its other project includes Boumadine; Amizmiz; Azegour and others.
