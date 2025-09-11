B. Riley Begins Coverage on Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI)

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Blaize in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blaize presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.38.

Blaize Stock Performance

NASDAQ BZAI opened at $3.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98. Blaize has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $19.25.

Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter. Blaize has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blaize

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blaize in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,833,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blaize in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Blaize in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blaize in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blaize in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blaize

Blaize® has created a transformative new compute solution that unites silicon and software to optimize AI from the edge to the core. We’re partnering with customers to transform their products so they can deliver better experiences and better lives.

