B. Riley Issues Positive Forecast for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CENX. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Century Aluminum in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of CENX opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.90. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $25.39.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $628.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.10 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Matt Aboud sold 12,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $279,868.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 62,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,446.03. This represents a 16.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 252,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 147,087 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth $1,396,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 178,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

