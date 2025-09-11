B. Riley Raises e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $160.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ELF. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $113.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 target price on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.88.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $134.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.99. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $147.33.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.29%.The firm had revenue of $353.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 55,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $7,589,705.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 64,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,742,907.12. This trade represents a 46.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 4,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $550,692.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,642.58. The trade was a 28.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,058,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,479,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,665,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,337,000 after acquiring an additional 438,575 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth $52,316,000. Finally, Prime Capital Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 167.8% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd now owns 604,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 378,826 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

