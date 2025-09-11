Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,554 BankUnited, Inc. $BKU

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in BankUnited by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,849,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,689,000 after purchasing an additional 107,962 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in BankUnited by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,461,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after purchasing an additional 53,905 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in BankUnited by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,250,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,084,000 after purchasing an additional 101,170 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in BankUnited by 893.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,150,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,002 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,059,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,496,000 after acquiring an additional 285,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BankUnited

In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $152,989.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 39,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,080.33. The trade was a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $135,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 43,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,921.95. The trade was a 7.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on BankUnited from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on BankUnited from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BankUnited from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

BankUnited Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of BKU opened at $38.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $44.45.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $273.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.17 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 13.19%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

