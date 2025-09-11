Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II $SABA

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Free Report) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,224 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $1,001,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC raised its holdings in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 290.4% in the first quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 65,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 48,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the first quarter worth about $102,000. 22.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II alerts:

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $9.46.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Dividend Announcement

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%.

(Free Report)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.