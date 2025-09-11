Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,249 Shares of Service Corporation International $SCI

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Service Corporation International were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Corporation International by 225.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Service Corporation International by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Service Corporation International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Service Corporation International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Corporation International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Service Corporation International from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Service Corporation International in a report on Monday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Corporation International

In other Service Corporation International news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $199,636.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $632,710.00. Following the sale, the director owned 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,692.80. The trade was a 17.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 252,082 shares of company stock worth $20,117,233. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Service Corporation International Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE:SCI opened at $78.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.81. Service Corporation International has a 52-week low of $71.75 and a 52-week high of $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Service Corporation International had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 12.60%.The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Service Corporation International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-4.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Service Corporation International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Service Corporation International’s payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Service Corporation International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

