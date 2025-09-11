Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Strattec Security Corporation $STRT

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report) by 45.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Strattec Security were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Strattec Security during the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Strattec Security during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Strattec Security by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 29,498 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Strattec Security during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new stake in Strattec Security during the 1st quarter valued at about $899,000. Institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:STRT opened at $67.30 on Thursday. Strattec Security Corporation has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $279.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The auto parts company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $152.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.51 million. Strattec Security had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Strattec Security Corporation will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STRT. Zacks Research lowered shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Insider Activity at Strattec Security

In related news, COO Rolando Guillot sold 22,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $1,507,535.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 5,541 shares in the company, valued at $364,930.26. The trade was a 80.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

