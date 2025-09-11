Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $520,000 Stock Holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. $KYN

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,183 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KYN. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 337,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 15,922 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 25,775 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 62,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 135.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 62,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 35,719 shares during the period.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, President James C. Baker acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president directly owned 836,040 shares in the company, valued at $10,199,688. This trade represents a 3.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 77,050 shares of company stock worth $952,740 in the last three months.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

KYN opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.9%.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

(Free Report)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.