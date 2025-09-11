Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $639,000 Position in Comerica Incorporated $CMA

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth about $34,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth about $55,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 19.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Stock Up 0.2%

CMA stock opened at $69.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.43. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.97. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.12 and a twelve month high of $73.45.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $849.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.39 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.92%.During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 54.41%.

Insider Activity at Comerica

In other news, EVP Allysun C. Fleming sold 2,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $140,763.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,690.72. The trade was a 18.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Mcgregor Carr sold 4,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $269,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 33,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,928.88. This represents a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMA. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. DA Davidson set a $60.00 price target on Comerica and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Comerica from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Comerica in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Comerica from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

