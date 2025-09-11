Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,048,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,486,670,000 after acquiring an additional 195,873 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,853,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $718,015,000 after buying an additional 616,986 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,408,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,322,000 after buying an additional 144,666 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,201,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 800,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $136.94 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.79 and a fifty-two week high of $200.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.59%.The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.76 per share, with a total value of $161,592.48. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 7,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,201.72. This represents a 18.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.97, for a total transaction of $150,298.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,763.62. The trade was a 51.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on JBHT. UBS Group downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, September 5th. Baird R W raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

