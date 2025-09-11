Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,354 Shares of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF $ECOW

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECOW. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF by 56.5% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,923 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000.

Get Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ECOW opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $106.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.49. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $24.22.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This is a boost from Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap emerging market companies. ECOW was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.