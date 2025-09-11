Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF $RWR

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,212,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,386,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,906,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $99.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.28. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $83.14 and a 12 month high of $109.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

