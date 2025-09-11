Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Stag Industrial, Inc. $STAG

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 89.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 14.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 12.5% in the first quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 5.4% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE STAG opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.94. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.17.

Stag Industrial Announces Dividend

Stag Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $207.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.37 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 29.14%.The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 117.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on STAG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stag Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stag Industrial

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 25,000 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $922,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,113.42. The trade was a 76.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

