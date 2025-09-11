Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 171 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,543 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1,071.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 147.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 893 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cooper Companies

In other news, EVP Brian G. Andrews bought 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.68 per share, with a total value of $100,162.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,504.88. This represents a 7.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert G. White III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.39 per share, for a total transaction of $683,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 226,151 shares in the company, valued at $15,466,466.89. The trade was a 4.63% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,975 shares of company stock worth $1,079,566 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on COO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Loop Capital set a $100.00 target price on Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cooper Companies to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ COO opened at $67.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.75 and its 200-day moving average is $76.31. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $112.38.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 10.08%.The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

