Bank of America Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Stock Price

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $610.00 to $595.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Chemed from $650.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Chemed from $640.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.50.

Get Chemed alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Chemed

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $451.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $452.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.39. Chemed has a one year low of $408.42 and a one year high of $623.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.02 by ($1.75). The firm had revenue of $618.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.60 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.47 earnings per share. Chemed has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.000-22.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 12.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other news, Director George J. Walsh III bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $417.10 per share, for a total transaction of $83,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,443.30. This trade represents a 6.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 10,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.91, for a total value of $4,224,162.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.