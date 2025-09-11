Barclays Cuts Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target to $65.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CNM has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.90.

Core & Main Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $48.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.38 and a 200-day moving average of $56.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.25. Core & Main has a 52-week low of $37.22 and a 52-week high of $67.18.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.57%.Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Core & Main has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Core & Main will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Core & Main news, CFO Robyn L. Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $322,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,883.05. The trade was a 36.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Witkowski sold 100,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $6,408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 35,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,075.76. This trade represents a 73.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 422,956 shares of company stock valued at $26,343,241. 3.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Core & Main by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 240,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 21,702 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,669,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 64,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

