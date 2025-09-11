Barclays Increases Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $165.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $135.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Lumentum from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Lumentum from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $164.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 716.87 and a beta of 1.42. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $167.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $480.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.27 million. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.57%.Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vincent Retort sold 22,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,499,090.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 121,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,392,170. This represents a 15.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total value of $314,209.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,588,851.93. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,687 shares of company stock worth $8,398,352. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Lumentum by 27.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Lumentum by 0.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Lumentum by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Lumentum by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 1.8% in the second quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

